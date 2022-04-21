RRR 27 Days Box Office Collections: Is The Jr NTR And Ram Charan Starrer Really A Hit?

Rajamouli's box office monster RRR is refusing to slow down. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is going on a super strong run in the Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while it has taken a beating due to KGF 2's box office sensation in other major markets. Here is a look into RRR's 27 days box office collections report.

RRR Movie Day Wise AP TG Collections:

Day 1 - Rs 74.11Cr share

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 1.26Cr

Day 25 - 36L

Day 26 - 30L

Day 27 - 23L

Total Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Collections - 264.73CR(399.65CR~ Gross)

What about the region-wise break-up of RRR's 27 days collections? Here is a look into the same.

Nizam: 110.02Cr

Ceeded: 50.20Cr

UA: 34.32Cr

East: 15.87Cr

West: 12.99Cr

Guntur: 17.83Cr

Krishna: 14.36Cr

Nellore: 9.14Cr

Total: Rs 264.73 crores

RRR has held well not just in the domestic circuit but also in the pan-India and overseas box office. Here is a look at the RRR's collections outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

KA: 42.95Cr

Tamilnadu: 37.65Cr

Kerala: 10.38Cr

Hindi: 127.70Cr

ROI: 9.05Cr

OS - 98.95Cr

Total worldwide collections: Rs 591 crores share - Rs 1094 crores gross.

RRR's overall break-even target is said to be Rs 453 crores and the film has collected a mighty impressive Rs 591 crores share till now. It has reaped profits for the buyers and can be termed a super successful venture at the box office.