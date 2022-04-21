    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR 27 Days Box Office Collections: Is The Jr NTR And Ram Charan Starrer Really A Hit?

      By
      |

      Rajamouli's box office monster RRR is refusing to slow down. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is going on a super strong run in the Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while it has taken a beating due to KGF 2's box office sensation in other major markets. Here is a look into RRR's 27 days box office collections report.

      RRR 27 Days Collections: Is It Really A Hit?

      RRR Movie Day Wise AP TG Collections:

      Day 1 - Rs 74.11Cr share
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr
      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L
      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 1.26Cr
      Day 25 - 36L
      Day 26 - 30L
      Day 27 - 23L

      Total Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Collections - 264.73CR(399.65CR~ Gross)

      What about the region-wise break-up of RRR's 27 days collections? Here is a look into the same.

      Nizam: 110.02Cr
      Ceeded: 50.20Cr
      UA: 34.32Cr
      East: 15.87Cr
      West: 12.99Cr
      Guntur: 17.83Cr
      Krishna: 14.36Cr
      Nellore: 9.14Cr

      Total: Rs 264.73 crores

      RRR 27 Days Collections: Is It Really A Hit?

      RRR has held well not just in the domestic circuit but also in the pan-India and overseas box office. Here is a look at the RRR's collections outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

      KA: 42.95Cr
      Tamilnadu: 37.65Cr
      Kerala: 10.38Cr
      Hindi: 127.70Cr
      ROI: 9.05Cr
      OS - 98.95Cr

      Total worldwide collections: Rs 591 crores share - Rs 1094 crores gross.

      RRR's overall break-even target is said to be Rs 453 crores and the film has collected a mighty impressive Rs 591 crores share till now. It has reaped profits for the buyers and can be termed a super successful venture at the box office.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X