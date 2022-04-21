RRR 27 Days Box Office Collections: Is The Jr NTR And Ram Charan Starrer Really A Hit?
Rajamouli's box office monster RRR is refusing to slow down. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is going on a super strong run in the Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while it has taken a beating due to KGF 2's box office sensation in other major markets. Here is a look into RRR's 27 days box office collections report.
RRR Movie Day Wise AP TG Collections:
Day
1
-
Rs
74.11Cr
share
Day 2 - 31.63Cr
Day 3 - 33.53Cr
Day 4 - 17.73Cr
Day 5 - 13.63Cr
Day 6 - 9.54Cr
Day 7 - 7.48Cr
Day 8 - 8.33Cr
Day 9 - 19.62Cr
Day 10 - 16.10Cr
Day 11 - 4.98Cr
Day 12 - 4.88Cr
Day 13 - 2.54Cr
Day 14 - 1.86Cr
Day 15 - 1.75Cr
Day 16 - 3.10Cr
Day 17 - 4.71Cr
Day 18 - 81L
Day 19 - 64L
Day 20 - 34L
Day 21 - 96L
Day 22 - 84L
Day 23 - 67L
Day 24 - 1.26Cr
Day 25 - 36L
Day 26 - 30L
Day 27 - 23L
Total Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Collections - 264.73CR(399.65CR~ Gross)
What about the region-wise break-up of RRR's 27 days collections? Here is a look into the same.
Nizam:
110.02Cr
Ceeded: 50.20Cr
UA: 34.32Cr
East: 15.87Cr
West: 12.99Cr
Guntur: 17.83Cr
Krishna: 14.36Cr
Nellore: 9.14Cr
Total: Rs 264.73 crores
RRR has held well not just in the domestic circuit but also in the pan-India and overseas box office. Here is a look at the RRR's collections outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
KA:
42.95Cr
Tamilnadu: 37.65Cr
Kerala: 10.38Cr
Hindi: 127.70Cr
ROI: 9.05Cr
OS - 98.95Cr
Total worldwide collections: Rs 591 crores share - Rs 1094 crores gross.
RRR's overall break-even target is said to be Rs 453 crores and the film has collected a mighty impressive Rs 591 crores share till now. It has reaped profits for the buyers and can be termed a super successful venture at the box office.