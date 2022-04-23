    For Quick Alerts
      RRR 28 Day Box Office Collections: Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer Mints Rs 401 Crores

      The mighty RRR is registering decent enough revenues even four weeks post its release. The Rajamouli directorial is faring well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is enjoying a long run in the twin Telugu states and that is resulting in good theatrical returns even 4 weeks post the release. Here is a look into RRR's 28 days box office collections.

      RRR 29 days Box office Andhra Pradesh - Telangana Collections
      Day 1 - 74.11Cr
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr

      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L

      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 1.26Cr
      Day 25 - 36L
      Day 26 - 30L
      Day 27 - 23L
      Day 28 - 18L
      Day 29 - 15L
      Total AP TG:- 265.06CR(401.10CR~ Gross)

      RRR is already the all-time highest grossing film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as it has grossed over Rs 401 crores and still counting.

      The periodic nation epic had also grossed Rs 1100 crores worldwide, as announced by the makers on the 22nd of April. The film will be facing stiff competition at the Telugu box office as Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya which is set to hit the theatres on the 29th of April.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
