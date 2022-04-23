RRR 28 Day Box Office Collections: Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer Mints Rs 401 Crores
The mighty RRR is registering decent enough revenues even four weeks post its release. The Rajamouli directorial is faring well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is enjoying a long run in the twin Telugu states and that is resulting in good theatrical returns even 4 weeks post the release. Here is a look into RRR's 28 days box office collections.
RRR
29
days
Box
office
Andhra
Pradesh
-
Telangana
Collections
Day 1 - 74.11Cr
Day 2 - 31.63Cr
Day 3 - 33.53Cr
Day 4 - 17.73Cr
Day 5 - 13.63Cr
Day 6 - 9.54Cr
Day 7 - 7.48Cr
Day 8 - 8.33Cr
Day 9 - 19.62Cr
Day 10 - 16.10Cr
Day 11 - 4.98Cr
Day 12 - 4.88Cr
Day 13 - 2.54Cr
Day 14 - 1.86Cr
Day
15
-
1.75Cr
Day 16 - 3.10Cr
Day 17 - 4.71Cr
Day 18 - 81L
Day 19 - 64L
Day
20
-
34L
Day 21 - 96L
Day 22 - 84L
Day 23 - 67L
Day 24 - 1.26Cr
Day 25 - 36L
Day 26 - 30L
Day 27 - 23L
Day 28 - 18L
Day 29 - 15L
Total AP TG:- 265.06CR(401.10CR~ Gross)
RRR is already the all-time highest grossing film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as it has grossed over Rs 401 crores and still counting.
The periodic nation epic had also grossed Rs 1100 crores worldwide, as announced by the makers on the 22nd of April. The film will be facing stiff competition at the Telugu box office as Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya which is set to hit the theatres on the 29th of April.