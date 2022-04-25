    For Quick Alerts
      RRR 31 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR And Ram Charan Starrer Still Going Strong

      Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer, RRR is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film is holding particularly well in its strong forte - the twin Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Despite the KGF 2 wave, RRR is posting decent theatrical returns even four weeks post its theatrical release. She is a look into RRR's 31 days collections.

      RRR 31 Days Box Office Collections: Still Going Strong

      RRR 31 days Box office Andhra Pradesh Telangana Collections

      Day 1 - Rs 74.11 Cr share
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr
      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L
      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 1.26Cr
      Day 25 - 36L
      Day 26 - 30L
      Day 27 - 23L
      Day 28 - 18L
      Day 29 - 28L
      Day 30 - 43L
      Day 31 - 35L

      Total AP TG:- 265.97CR(402.10CR~ Gross)

      RRR is already the highest-grossing film even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and even in its fourth 3-day weekend, the film could collect over Rs 1 crore which clearly indicates that the film has struck a chord with the family audience and hence the long run.

      RRR has collected Rs 265.97 crores share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till now while the gross collections tally stands at an impressive Rs 402 crores.

      RRR is a mega budget action drama featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The action epic is directed by SS Rajamouli and it has Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in other important roles. RRR is the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 in Indian cinema and it is followed by KGF 2 which is getting closer and closer to the Rs 1000 crores worldwide gross mark.

      Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:26 [IST]
