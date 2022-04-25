RRR 31 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR And Ram Charan Starrer Still Going Strong

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer, RRR is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film is holding particularly well in its strong forte - the twin Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Despite the KGF 2 wave, RRR is posting decent theatrical returns even four weeks post its theatrical release. She is a look into RRR's 31 days collections.

RRR 31 days Box office Andhra Pradesh Telangana Collections

Day 1 - Rs 74.11 Cr share

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 1.26Cr

Day 25 - 36L

Day 26 - 30L

Day 27 - 23L

Day 28 - 18L

Day 29 - 28L

Day 30 - 43L

Day 31 - 35L

Total AP TG:- 265.97CR(402.10CR~ Gross)

RRR is already the highest-grossing film even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and even in its fourth 3-day weekend, the film could collect over Rs 1 crore which clearly indicates that the film has struck a chord with the family audience and hence the long run.

RRR has collected Rs 265.97 crores share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till now while the gross collections tally stands at an impressive Rs 402 crores.

RRR is a mega budget action drama featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The action epic is directed by SS Rajamouli and it has Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in other important roles. RRR is the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 in Indian cinema and it is followed by KGF 2 which is getting closer and closer to the Rs 1000 crores worldwide gross mark.