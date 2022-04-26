RRR 32 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan And Jr NTR's Film Does Well Even After Hitting Rs 400 Cr Mark

RRR is by far the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 and the SS Rajamouli directorial is still managing to maintain a strong hold at the ticket counters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here is a look at RRR's 32 days collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

RRR 32 Days Box Office Collections - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana"

Day 1 - Rs 74.11 Cr

Day 2 - 31.63 Cr

Day 3 - 33.53 Cr

Day 4 - 17.73 Cr

Day 5 - 13.63 Cr

Day 6 - 9.54 Cr

Day 7 - 7.48 Cr

Day 8 - 8.33 Cr

Day 9 - 19.62 Cr

Day 10 - 16.10 Cr

Day 11 - 4.98 Cr

Day 12 - 4.88 Cr

Day 13 - 2.54 Cr

Day 14 - 1.86 Cr

Day 15 - 1.75 Cr

Day 16 - 3.10 Cr

Day 17 - 4.71 Cr

Day 18 - 81 L

Day 19 - 64 L

Day 20 - 34 L

Day 21 - 96 L

Day 22 - 84 L

Day 23 - 67 L

Day 24 - 1.26 Cr

Day 25 - 36 L

Day 26 - 30 L

Day 27 - 23 L

Day 28 - 18 L

Day 29 - 28 L

Day 30 - 43 L

Day 31 - 76 L

Day 32 - 25 L

Total Andhra Pradesh Telangana:- 266.63 Cr share (403.30CR~ Gross).

With theatrical gross amounting to Rs 403 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, RRR stands as the highest grossing film ever in the twin Telugu states. It has collected a distributor share of Rs 266.63 crores till now which is also the highest ever tally in the Telugu speaking states.

RRR is a mega budget periodic action epic featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. The film hit the silver screens across the globe on the March 25 this year.