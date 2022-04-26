RRR 33 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR And Ram Charan's Film Hits Rs 1113 Cr Gross Mark
The highest grosser of 2022 tag firmly belongs to RRR now and it would take some doing to better the worldwide gross collections tally of the Rajamouli directorial. As the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer hits Rs 1113 crores worldwide gross worldwide, here is a look at the film's collections in the domestic and also overseas box office. Down below is a detailed report of RRR's 32 days box office collections.
RRR 33 Days Box Office Collections In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:
Day
1
-
Rs
74.11
Cr
Day 2 - 31.63Cr
Day 3 - 33.53Cr
Day 4 - 17.73Cr
Day 5 - 13.63Cr
Day 6 - 9.54Cr
Day 7 - 7.48Cr
Day 8 - 8.33Cr
Day 9 - 19.62Cr
Day 10 - 16.10Cr
Day 11 - 4.98Cr
Day 12 - 4.88Cr
Day 13 - 2.54Cr
Day 14 - 1.86Cr
Day 15 - 1.75Cr
Day 16 - 3.10Cr
Day 17 - 4.71Cr
Day 18 - 81L
Day 19 - 64L
Day 20 - 34L
Day 21 - 96L
Day 22 - 84L
Day 23 - 67L
Day 24 - 1.26Cr
Day 25 - 36L
Day 26 - 30L
Day 27 - 23L
Day 28 - 18L
Day 29 - 28L
Day 30 - 43L
Day 31 - 76L
Day 32 - 22L
Day 33 - 15L
Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections:- 266.75CR(403.30CR~ Gross)
RRR 33 days region-wise collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Nizam:
Rs
110.66
Cr
Ceeded: 50.54Cr
UA: 34.59Cr
East: 16.03Cr
West: 13.11Cr
Guntur: 17.96Cr
Krishna: 14.48Cr
Nellore: 9.24Cr
AP-TG Total:- 266.75CR(403.30CR~ Gross)
Here is a look at RRR's worldwide gross collections:
KA:
43.60Cr
Tamilnadu: 38.05Cr
Kerala: 10.47Cr
Hindi: 130.80Cr
ROI: 9.12Cr
OS - 100.90Cr
Total WW: 599.99CR(Gross- 1113.67CR~)
RRR, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles has hit the sensational Rs 1100 crores worldwide gross mark and it is still going strong at the box office. But the film is expected to slow down in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as another mainstream biggie, Acharya, featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan hits the silver screens on the 29th of April.