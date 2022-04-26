RRR 33 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR And Ram Charan's Film Hits Rs 1113 Cr Gross Mark

    For Quick Alerts
      The highest grosser of 2022 tag firmly belongs to RRR now and it would take some doing to better the worldwide gross collections tally of the Rajamouli directorial. As the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer hits Rs 1113 crores worldwide gross worldwide, here is a look at the film's collections in the domestic and also overseas box office. Down below is a detailed report of RRR's 32 days box office collections.

      RRR 33 Days Box Office Collections In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

      Day 1 - Rs 74.11 Cr
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr
      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L
      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 1.26Cr
      Day 25 - 36L
      Day 26 - 30L
      Day 27 - 23L
      Day 28 - 18L
      Day 29 - 28L
      Day 30 - 43L
      Day 31 - 76L
      Day 32 - 22L
      Day 33 - 15L

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections:- 266.75CR(403.30CR~ Gross)

      rrr collections

      RRR 33 days region-wise collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

      Nizam: Rs 110.66 Cr
      Ceeded: 50.54Cr
      UA: 34.59Cr
      East: 16.03Cr
      West: 13.11Cr
      Guntur: 17.96Cr
      Krishna: 14.48Cr
      Nellore: 9.24Cr

      AP-TG Total:- 266.75CR(403.30CR~ Gross)

      Here is a look at RRR's worldwide gross collections:

      KA: 43.60Cr
      Tamilnadu: 38.05Cr
      Kerala: 10.47Cr
      Hindi: 130.80Cr
      ROI: 9.12Cr
      OS - 100.90Cr
      Total WW: 599.99CR(Gross- 1113.67CR~)

      rrr collections

      RRR, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles has hit the sensational Rs 1100 crores worldwide gross mark and it is still going strong at the box office. But the film is expected to slow down in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as another mainstream biggie, Acharya, featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan hits the silver screens on the 29th of April.
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
