RRR 33 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR And Ram Charan's Film Hits Rs 1113 Cr Gross Mark

The highest grosser of 2022 tag firmly belongs to RRR now and it would take some doing to better the worldwide gross collections tally of the Rajamouli directorial. As the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer hits Rs 1113 crores worldwide gross worldwide, here is a look at the film's collections in the domestic and also overseas box office. Down below is a detailed report of RRR's 32 days box office collections.

RRR 33 Days Box Office Collections In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Day 1 - Rs 74.11 Cr

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 1.26Cr

Day 25 - 36L

Day 26 - 30L

Day 27 - 23L

Day 28 - 18L

Day 29 - 28L

Day 30 - 43L

Day 31 - 76L

Day 32 - 22L

Day 33 - 15L

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana collections:- 266.75CR(403.30CR~ Gross)

RRR 33 days region-wise collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Nizam: Rs 110.66 Cr

Ceeded: 50.54Cr

UA: 34.59Cr

East: 16.03Cr

West: 13.11Cr

Guntur: 17.96Cr

Krishna: 14.48Cr

Nellore: 9.24Cr

AP-TG Total:- 266.75CR(403.30CR~ Gross)

Here is a look at RRR's worldwide gross collections:

KA: 43.60Cr

Tamilnadu: 38.05Cr

Kerala: 10.47Cr

Hindi: 130.80Cr

ROI: 9.12Cr

OS - 100.90Cr

Total WW: 599.99CR(Gross- 1113.67CR~)

RRR, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles has hit the sensational Rs 1100 crores worldwide gross mark and it is still going strong at the box office. But the film is expected to slow down in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as another mainstream biggie, Acharya, featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan hits the silver screens on the 29th of April.