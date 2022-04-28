RRR 34 Days Collections: Hits Rs 403 crores mark

No other Indian film could create the kind of impact that RRR could this year. The fact that the SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan collaborative project is comprehensively the highest grossing film of the year just goes on to prove the aforementioned point. Here is a detailed look into RRR's 34 days box office collections.

RRR Day 34 Box Office Collections

Day 1 - Rs 74.11 Cr

Day 2 - 31.63 Cr

Day 3 - 33.53 Cr

Day 4 - 17.73 Cr

Day 5 - 13.63 Cr

Day 6 - 9.54 Cr

Day 7 - 7.48 Cr

Day 8 - 8.33 Cr

Day 9 - 19.62 Cr

Day 10 - 16.10 Cr

Day 11 - 4.98 Cr

Day 12 - 4.88 Cr

Day 13 - 2.54 Cr

Day 14 - 1.86 Cr

Day 15 - 1.75 Cr

Day 16 - 3.10 Cr

Day 17 - 4.71 Cr

Day 18 - 81 L

Day 19 - 64 L

Day 20 - 34 L

Day 21 - 96 L

Day 22 - 84 L

Day 23 - 67 L

Day 24 - 1.26 Cr

Day 25 - 36 L

Day 26 - 30 L

Day 27 - 23 L

Day 28 - 18 L

Day 29 - 28 L

Day 30 - 43 L

Day 31 - 76 L

Day 32 - 22 L

Day 33 - 16 L

Day 34 - 12 L

Total AP TG:- 266.88CR (403.80CR~ Gross)

With a sensational Rs 403 crores, RRR has set an unprecedented record in the twin Telugu states and it will be quite a while since some other Telugu film breaches this tally. The film has evidently struck a chord with the family audience and that appears to be helping the action drama is going on a long run at the box office.

RRR is a heavy duty action epic featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. The film is helmed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments.