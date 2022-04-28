    For Quick Alerts
      RRR 35 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR and Ram Charan Starrer Grosses Rs 1116 Crores

      Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's collaborative project, RRR has hit the bullseye as far as theatrical returns go. The film has grossed a whopping Rs 1116 crores worldwide till now. In an unprecedented development, the film has collected Rs 403.90 crores gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. No film had ever collected anything even remotely close to Rs 400 crores till now. Here is a detailed look at the film's 35 days box office collections.

      RRR 35 Days Box Office Collections

      Day 1 - 74.11Cr
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr
      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L
      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 1.26Cr
      Day 25 - 36L
      Day 26 - 30L
      Day 27 - 23L
      Day 28 - 18L
      Day 29 - 28L
      Day 30 - 43L
      Day 31 - 76L
      Day 32 - 22L
      Day 33 - 16L
      Day 34 - 14L
      Day 35 - 10L

      Total AP TG:- 267CR(403.90CR~ Gross)

      AP-TG Total:- 267CR
      KA: 43.68Cr
      Tamilnadu: 38.10Cr
      Kerala: 10.49Cr
      Hindi: 131.25Cr
      ROI: 9.15Cr
      OS - 101.20Cr
      Total WW: Rs 600.99 Cr(Gross- 1116.75CR~)

      RRR has collected a whopping Rs 1116 crores worldwide gross till now and it is the highest grossing Indian film of 2022. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer might well stand as the highest grosser all through the year and it would take some doing to better this tally.

      Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 7:30 [IST]
      X