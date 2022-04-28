RRR 35 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR and Ram Charan Starrer Grosses Rs 1116 Crores
Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's collaborative project, RRR has hit the bullseye as far as theatrical returns go. The film has grossed a whopping Rs 1116 crores worldwide till now. In an unprecedented development, the film has collected Rs 403.90 crores gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. No film had ever collected anything even remotely close to Rs 400 crores till now. Here is a detailed look at the film's 35 days box office collections.
RRR 35 Days Box Office Collections
Day
1
-
74.11Cr
Day 2 - 31.63Cr
Day 3 - 33.53Cr
Day 4 - 17.73Cr
Day 5 - 13.63Cr
Day 6 - 9.54Cr
Day 7 - 7.48Cr
Day 8 - 8.33Cr
Day 9 - 19.62Cr
Day 10 - 16.10Cr
Day 11 - 4.98Cr
Day 12 - 4.88Cr
Day 13 - 2.54Cr
Day 14 - 1.86Cr
Day 15 - 1.75Cr
Day 16 - 3.10Cr
Day 17 - 4.71Cr
Day 18 - 81L
Day 19 - 64L
Day 20 - 34L
Day 21 - 96L
Day 22 - 84L
Day 23 - 67L
Day 24 - 1.26Cr
Day 25 - 36L
Day 26 - 30L
Day 27 - 23L
Day 28 - 18L
Day 29 - 28L
Day 30 - 43L
Day 31 - 76L
Day 32 - 22L
Day 33 - 16L
Day 34 - 14L
Day 35 - 10L
Total AP TG:- 267CR(403.90CR~ Gross)
AP-TG
Total:-
267CR
KA: 43.68Cr
Tamilnadu: 38.10Cr
Kerala: 10.49Cr
Hindi: 131.25Cr
ROI: 9.15Cr
OS - 101.20Cr
Total WW: Rs 600.99 Cr(Gross- 1116.75CR~)
RRR has collected a whopping Rs 1116 crores worldwide gross till now and it is the highest grossing Indian film of 2022. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer might well stand as the highest grosser all through the year and it would take some doing to better this tally.