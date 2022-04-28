RRR 35 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR and Ram Charan Starrer Grosses Rs 1116 Crores

Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's collaborative project, RRR has hit the bullseye as far as theatrical returns go. The film has grossed a whopping Rs 1116 crores worldwide till now. In an unprecedented development, the film has collected Rs 403.90 crores gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. No film had ever collected anything even remotely close to Rs 400 crores till now. Here is a detailed look at the film's 35 days box office collections.

RRR 35 Days Box Office Collections

Day 1 - 74.11Cr

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 1.26Cr

Day 25 - 36L

Day 26 - 30L

Day 27 - 23L

Day 28 - 18L

Day 29 - 28L

Day 30 - 43L

Day 31 - 76L

Day 32 - 22L

Day 33 - 16L

Day 34 - 14L

Day 35 - 10L

Total AP TG:- 267CR(403.90CR~ Gross)

KA: 43.68Cr

Tamilnadu: 38.10Cr

Kerala: 10.49Cr

Hindi: 131.25Cr

ROI: 9.15Cr

OS - 101.20Cr

Total WW: Rs 600.99 Cr(Gross- 1116.75CR~)

RRR has collected a whopping Rs 1116 crores worldwide gross till now and it is the highest grossing Indian film of 2022. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer might well stand as the highest grosser all through the year and it would take some doing to better this tally.