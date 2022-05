RRR 37 Days Collections: Jr NTR And Ram Charan Starrer Nearing Rs 405 Cr Gross

RRR had gone on a dream run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and it hasn't closed its theatrical run yet. The film is nearing Rs 405 crores gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which will be an unprecedented feat for any Telugu film till now. Here is a detailed look at RRR's 37 Days box office collections.

RRR Day 37 AP TG Collections

👉Day 1 - 74.11Cr

👉Day 2 - 31.63Cr

👉Day 3 - 33.53Cr

👉Day 4 - 17.73Cr

👉Day 5 - 13.63Cr

👉Day 6 - 9.54Cr

👉Day 7 - 7.48Cr

👉Day 8 - 8.33Cr

👉Day 9 - 19.62Cr

👉Day 10 - 16.10Cr

👉Day 11 - 4.98Cr

👉Day 12 - 4.88Cr

👉Day 13 - 2.54Cr

👉Day 14 - 1.86Cr

👉Day 15 - 1.75Cr

👉Day 16 - 3.10Cr

👉Day 17 - 4.71Cr

👉Day 18 - 81L

👉Day 19 - 64L

👉Day 20 - 34L

👉Day 21 - 96L

👉Day 22 - 84L

👉Day 23 - 67L

👉Day 24 - 1.26Cr

👉Day 25 - 36L

👉Day 26 - 30L

👉Day 27 - 23L

👉Day 28 - 18L

👉Day 29 - 28L

👉Day 30 - 43L

👉Day 31 - 76L

👉Day 32 - 22L

👉Day 33 - 16L

👉Day 34 - 14L

👉Day 35 - 10L

👉Day 36 - 16L

👉Day 37 - 25L

Total AP TG:- 267.41CR(404.79CR~ Gross)

RRR is by far the biggest box office blockbuster ever in Telugu cinema and the film has indeed emerged as a moneyspinner for everyone involved. The Rajamouli directorial is a big budget periodic action drama featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and others in the lead roles.