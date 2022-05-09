    For Quick Alerts
      RRR 45 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's film maintains pace as it nears 50 Days

      The year 2022 is remarkable for South Indian cinema or to be more accurate, Pan - Indian cinema. The film is still roaring at the theatres weeks after release, which wasn't a common phenomenon of late.

      Jr NTR and Ram Charans film RRR nears 50 Days

      Director Rajamouli's recent magnum opus RRR which is a multi- starrer of its kind is nearing 50 days of theatrical run. The film withstood the competition from other big-budgeted and highly regarded films like KGF Chapter 2 and Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

      Let us take a look at the magic figures RRR collected since its release

      Jr NTR and Ram Charans film RRR nears 50 Days

      Nizam: 111.60Cr
      Ceeded: 50.99Cr
      UA: 34.97Cr
      East: 16.29Cr
      West: 13.209Cr
      Guntur: 18.15Cr
      Krishna: 14.64Cr
      Nellore: 9.34Cr
      AP-TG Total:- 269.30CR(407.95CR~ Gross)

      KA: 44.70Cr
      Tamilnadu: 38.50Cr
      Kerala: 10.66Cr
      Hindi: 133.10Cr
      ROI: 9.25Cr
      OS - 102.13Cr

      Total World Wide Collections: 608.10CR(Gross- 1130.99CR~)

      Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 13:20 [IST]
      X