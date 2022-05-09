RRR 45 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's film maintains pace as it nears 50 Days

The
year
2022
is
remarkable
for
South
Indian
cinema
or
to
be
more
accurate,
Pan
-
Indian
cinema.
The
film
is
still
roaring
at
the
theatres
weeks
after
release,
which
wasn't
a
common
phenomenon
of
late.
Director
Rajamouli's
recent
magnum
opus
RRR
which
is
a
multi-
starrer
of
its
kind
is
nearing
50
days
of
theatrical
run.
The
film
withstood
the
competition
from
other
big-budgeted
and
highly
regarded
films
like
KGF
Chapter
2
and
Marvel's
Doctor
Strange
in
the
Multiverse
of
Madness.
Let
us
take
a
look
at
the
magic
figures
RRR
collected
since
its
release