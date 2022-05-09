RRR 45 Days Box Office Collections: Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's film maintains pace as it nears 50 Days

The year 2022 is remarkable for South Indian cinema or to be more accurate, Pan - Indian cinema. The film is still roaring at the theatres weeks after release, which wasn't a common phenomenon of late.

Director Rajamouli's recent magnum opus RRR which is a multi- starrer of its kind is nearing 50 days of theatrical run. The film withstood the competition from other big-budgeted and highly regarded films like KGF Chapter 2 and Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Let us take a look at the magic figures RRR collected since its release

Nizam: 111.60Cr

Ceeded: 50.99Cr

UA: 34.97Cr

East: 16.29Cr

West: 13.209Cr

Guntur: 18.15Cr

Krishna: 14.64Cr

Nellore: 9.34Cr

AP-TG Total:- 269.30CR(407.95CR~ Gross)

KA: 44.70Cr

Tamilnadu: 38.50Cr

Kerala: 10.66Cr

Hindi: 133.10Cr

ROI: 9.25Cr

OS - 102.13Cr

Total World Wide Collections: 608.10CR(Gross- 1130.99CR~)