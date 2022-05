Undoubtedly, this year's highest grosser is Rajamouli's directorial RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The one of its kind multistarrer originating from Tollywood took the entire world by storm. So did the collection it generated.

Below are the details of the film's day-to-day collection

Nizam: Rs 111.75 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 51.05 Crore

UA: Rs 35.03 Crore

East: Rs 16.26 Crore

West: Rs 13.33 Crore

Guntur: Rs 18.15 Crore

Krishna: Rs 14.69 Crore

Nellore: Rs 9.37 Crore

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:- Rs 269.61 Crore (Rs 408.75 Crore Gross)

Karnataka: Rs 44.43 Crore

Tamilnadu: Rs 38.59 Crore

Kerala: Rs 10.67 Crore

Hindi: Rs 133.43 Crore

ROI: Rs 9.26 Crore

Overseas - Rs 102.37 Crore

Total Worldwide: Rs 608.30 Crore (Gross- 1133.99 Crore)