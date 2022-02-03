RRR: 50 Days For The Big Release Of Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer!

It's been a long, the audience had seen a glimpse of S.S Rajamouli's wonder RRR in its trailer. Moreover, the film has hyped the audience's excitement with its energetic song 'Naatu Naatu'. But now, it's time to keep the wait on hold as finally, 50 days are remaining for the biggest film in India to release.

The makers of the film are ensuring to make it reach the audience as soon as possible. Followed by an amazing and grand trailer launch, the audience has gone crazy, watching superstar duo Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in a single frame sharing amazing bond on-screen and performing daredevil and never seen before action sequences. Larger than life visuals and goose bumping music, the film will definitely provide a full package of entertainment. The movie includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Racing towards Cinemas... Coming in 50 Days!! #RRRMovie 🔥🌊



March 25th, we will see you. 🐎 🏍 🤘🏻#RRRonMarch25th pic.twitter.com/aumWWnCh45 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 3, 2022

RRR Release Date Out: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Period Drama To Release On March 25!

NTR 30: First Update Of Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's FIlm To Be Out On THIS Date!

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the northern territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on March 25, 2022.