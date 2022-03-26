RRR Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Gets An All-Time Record Opening!

Maverick director Rajamouli's latest movie RRR, which hit the marquee on March 25, has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. As per early estimates, the period action drama grossed more than Rs 120 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, emerging as one of the highest openers in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, the film made nearly Rs 10 Crore while it amassed Rs 14 Crore and Rs 4 Crore in Karnataka and Kerala respectively. On the other hand, with its Hindi version, the film was able to collect an impressive Rs 25 Crore. With its overseas business, the film grossed Rs 75 Crore, making the total collection of the entertainer Rs 260 Crore (approx).

Take a look at RRR's Day 1 Box Office Collection (Gross Early Estimates)

Telugu: Rs 120 Crore

Tamil: Rs 10 Crore

Hindi: Rs 25 Crore

KA: Rs 14 Crore

KL: Rs 4 Crore

Overseas: Rs 75 Crore

Total: Rs 260 Crore

RRR Day 1 AP-TG Collection (Share)

Nizam: Rs 23.35 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 17 Crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 7.42 Crore

East: Rs 5.39 Crore

West: Rs 5.93 Crore

Guntur: Rs 7.80 Crore

Krishna: Rs 4.21 Crore

Nellore: Rs 3.01 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 74.11 Crore

The film benefitted from the early morning show, and the leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR's popularity among the young audiences. The collection has reportedly outperformed the duo's previous projects Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) respectively. Well, going by the opening day collection figures and overwhelming response, RRR's initial buzz might not fade anytime soon and it will help the film keep up the momentum. Moreover, there is no major competition as RRR is the only major South release of the week.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are playing the roles of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively in the film. Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of the celebrated freedom fighters. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt play key roles in the film.