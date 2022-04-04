RRR Day 10 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Period Drama Records A Huge Jump!

RRR is proving its box office might with each passing day. Starring Tollywood's powerhouses Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the period action drama recently completed 10 days of its massive release. The film hit the cinemas on March 25 and opened to a thumping response. At the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, the film accumulated Rs 74.11 Crore on day 1.

During the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), the film made a total of Rs 65.16 Crore. Though the film garnered a great deal of attention from the audiences, its collection declined faintly over the weekdays. Interestingly, in seven days, the film collected a share of Rs 187.65 Crore. On days 8 and 9 i.e. on Friday and Saturday, RRR raked in Rs 8.33 and Rs 19.62 Crore respectively from the Telugu region. The Rajamouli directorial had an excellent Sunday as it recorded a huge jump, taking its total to Rs 230.60 Crore. The film made Rs 15 Crore on day 10 (Sunday).

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 15 Crore

Total: Rs 230.60 Crore

Well, going by the collection hunt and the current trend at the box office, RRR will be able to keep up its stronghold in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Earlier, talking about the film's overall business, film analyst Taran Adarsh had also predicted its huge growth on weekdays. He had tweeted, "#RRR remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite two new films invading the marketplace [#Attack, #Morbius]... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today... Expect big growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 146.09 cr. #India biz."

RRR also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.