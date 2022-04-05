RRR Day 11 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Rajamouli's Film Fared At The Ticket Counters

Ram Charan-Jr NTR's latest film RRR is unstoppable. Post a thunderous opening, the business of the period drama went through an exponential growth only to become Tollywood's third clean hit of 2022. If that wasn't enough, the film went on to cross the Rs 350 Crore (gross) mark at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office still maintaining its second position in the list of highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Notably, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning are in the first and third spots respectively. At the worldwide box office, the entertainer is on a mission to establish new benchmark records and has currently crossed Rs 900 Crore (gross) mark.

Let us tell you that the film has completed 11 days of its release. RRR was released on March 25, and after a stupendous opening and an incredible weekend in the theatres, the film went through a slight decline in the first week. During its second weekend, the film maintained its strong hold at the box office, and it yet again saw a dip on Monday. Yes, you read that right! RRR on day 11 could only collect Rs 7 Crore from the Telugu region. The total share collection of the entertainer (AP-TG) now stands at Rs 241.5 Crore. With no major releases to clash with, it remains to be seen how RRR performs in the theatres in the days to come.

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore

Day 11: Rs 7 Crore

Total: Rs 241.5 Crore

Notably, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran make up the supporting cast of RRR.