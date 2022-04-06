RRR Day 12 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Film Earned On Second Tuesday

Rajamouli's latest venture RRR is on a roll. The film released on March 25 and has been in an entirely different zone ever since. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film received a thumping response on day 1 as it collected Rs 74.11 Crore.

With its 11-day collection hunt in the state, the period drama raked in a share of Rs 239.48 Crore while the gross collection stood at Rs 369.15 Crore. Let us tell you that the film has completed 12 days of its release and on second Tuesday (Day 12), the Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer collected Rs 5 Crore, making the total share collection Rs 244.48 Crore.

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore

Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore

Day 12: Rs 5 Crore

Total: Rs 244.48 Crore (approx)

Earlier, sharing his thoughts about RRR's incredible theatrical run in March, film analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#RRR is SUPER-SOLID... Will cross ₹ 200 cr on Tue [Day 12]... #TKF and #RRR, two ₹ 200 cr films in #March, incredible indeed... Also, #JrNTR and #RamCharan's first ₹ 200 cr earner [#Hindi]... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 184.59 cr. #India biz."

Well, RRR will have to continue its stronghold at the ticket counters so as to win big before the arrival of KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast, which might impact its collection big time. KGF 2 and Beast will release on April 13 and 14 respectively.