RRR Day 13 Box Office Collection: Rajamouli's Period Drama Sees A Dip On Wednesday

RRR, Rajamouli's latest film will soon complete two weeks of its grand release. The period drama, which is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem has turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers. The film even had a success party in Hyderabad, where the main cast and crew were present to celebrate the humongous response they have been receiving ever since its release.

Talking about RRR's collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, with no major releases to clash with (at least so far), the film grossed Rs 244.36 Crore and made a share collection of Rs 367 Crore with its 12-day theatrical run. On day 13, the film witnessed a slight dip at the box office, as it collected Rs 3.5 Crore from the Telugu region. The total share collection of the film now stands at Rs 247.86 Crore. Let us tell you that the film has already entered the profit zone. Not just that, the Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer is now the second highest grossing Telugu movie and the fifth highest grossing Indian film.

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore

Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore

Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore

Day 13: Rs 3.5 Crore

Total: Rs 247.86 Crore (approx)

On a related note, RRR's total budget is Rs 350 Crore while the remunerations of Ram Charan, and Jr NTR are Rs 80 Crore each. SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, has taken home a whopping Rs 100 Crore. Notably, Ghani starring Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar will be releasing on April 8, and it remains to be seen if RRR surpasses the sports drama as well.