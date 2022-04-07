    For Quick Alerts
      RRR Day 14 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Period Drama Slows Down

      After raking in Rs 2.54 at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on Wednesday, RRR went through another day of collection decline on Thursday. The slowing down is on the expected lines as it is a weekday and conventionally lesser audience count is recorded during this period. On day 14, i.e. on Thursday, the film made nearly Rs 2 Crore from the Telugu region, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 248.90 Crore (share).

      RRR
      The film is inching towards the Rs 1000-Crore mark with its theatrical run worldwide, and if it enters the zone, RRR will become the third highest grossing Indian film after Dangal (Rs 2024 Crore) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 Crore). Notably, the period drama is now Tollywood's second highest grossing film after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

      Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

      Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore
      Day 13: Rs 2.54 Crore
      Day 14: Rs 2 Crore
      Total: Rs 248.90 Crore (approx)

      RRR

      Well, RRR has got an open week till biggies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast arrive on April 13 and 14 respectively, and it is to be seen how days unfold for the Rajamouli directorial with respect to its collection. With its humongous collection, the film has definitely changed the fortunes of the nationwide theatres that were affected by the pandemic-induced lockdown. Backed by DVV Entertainments, the film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR leading an ensemble cast. The duo's performances and combination sequences were the USP of the entertainer that helped RRR earn box office success.

      Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 8, 2022
      X