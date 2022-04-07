RRR Day 14 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Period Drama Slows Down
After raking in Rs 2.54 at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on Wednesday, RRR went through another day of collection decline on Thursday. The slowing down is on the expected lines as it is a weekday and conventionally lesser audience count is recorded during this period. On day 14, i.e. on Thursday, the film made nearly Rs 2 Crore from the Telugu region, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 248.90 Crore (share).
Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)
Day
1:
Rs
74.11
Crore
Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore
Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore
Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore
Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore
Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore
Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore
Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore
Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore
Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore
Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore
Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore
Day 13: Rs 2.54 Crore
Day 14: Rs 2 Crore
Total: Rs 248.90 Crore (approx)
Well, RRR has got an open week till biggies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast arrive on April 13 and 14 respectively, and it is to be seen how days unfold for the Rajamouli directorial with respect to its collection. With its humongous collection, the film has definitely changed the fortunes of the nationwide theatres that were affected by the pandemic-induced lockdown. Backed by DVV Entertainments, the film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR leading an ensemble cast. The duo's performances and combination sequences were the USP of the entertainer that helped RRR earn box office success.