RRR Day 15 Box Office Collection: Rajamouli’s Latest Film Is On A Steady Run!

Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, which hit the screens on March 25, is still going strong at the box office. The period drama has already surpassed the Rs 950 Crore mark at the worldwide box office and is now aiming at entering the elite Rs 1000 Crore club. In its prime market Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has done incredible business. With its 14-day collection, the film acquired a share of Rs 248.76 Crore and grossed Rs 374 Crore. Post completing two weeks of its theatrical run, the film collected nearly Rs 1.5 Crore (Day 15) from the Telugu region. With its steady run at the ticket windows, RRR has now surpassed the humongous Rs 250 Crore mark in the states.

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore

Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore

Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore

Day 13: Rs 2.54 Crore

Day 14: Rs 1.86 Crore

Day 15: Rs 1.5 Crore

Total: Rs 250.26 Crore (approx)

As far as the film's business in the Hindi belt is concerned, it has already surpassed Rs 200 Crore mark. RRR's so far collection demonstrates how well the period drama has been received by the audiences all over. Also, it is safe to say that the film will remain the first choice of cine buffs at least until the biggies like KGF 2, Jersey and Beast arrive next week.

Backed by DVV Entertainments, RRR also has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.