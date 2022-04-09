    For Quick Alerts
      RRR Day 16 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Sees A Slight Growth

      All eyes are on RRR. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles will soon hit Rs 1000 Crore at the worldwide box office and as per film analysts, it might enter the elite club in two days. Sunday is going to be crucial for the entertainer, given that south biggies Beast, KGF Chapter 2 and Bollywood film Jersey are going to enter the race this week. As of now, there are only two Indian movies on the list- Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

      RRR

      With their worldwide collection hunt, Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion have bagged Rs 2024 Crore and Rs 1810 Crore respectively. Though RRR will be able to enter the Rs 1000 Crore club in a matter of two days, it might not be easy for it to touch the other two films' collections considering the upcoming releases and also the fact that it has reached the third week of its theatrical run.

      Talking about RRR's collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has made nearly Rs 253.51 Crore with its 16-day theatrical run. On day 16, the film raked in Rs 3 Crore (approx).

      RRR

      Take a look at RRR's daywise box office collection (share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

      Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore
      Day 13: Rs 2.54 Crore
      Day 14: Rs 1.86 Crore
      Day 15: Rs 1.75 Crore
      Day 16: Rs 3 Crore
      Total: Rs 253.51 Crore (approx)

      Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady.

      Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
      X