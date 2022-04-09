RRR Day 16 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Sees A Slight Growth

All eyes are on RRR. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles will soon hit Rs 1000 Crore at the worldwide box office and as per film analysts, it might enter the elite club in two days. Sunday is going to be crucial for the entertainer, given that south biggies Beast, KGF Chapter 2 and Bollywood film Jersey are going to enter the race this week. As of now, there are only two Indian movies on the list- Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

With their worldwide collection hunt, Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion have bagged Rs 2024 Crore and Rs 1810 Crore respectively. Though RRR will be able to enter the Rs 1000 Crore club in a matter of two days, it might not be easy for it to touch the other two films' collections considering the upcoming releases and also the fact that it has reached the third week of its theatrical run.

Talking about RRR's collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has made nearly Rs 253.51 Crore with its 16-day theatrical run. On day 16, the film raked in Rs 3 Crore (approx).

Take a look at RRR's daywise box office collection (share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore

Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore

Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore

Day 13: Rs 2.54 Crore

Day 14: Rs 1.86 Crore

Day 15: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 16: Rs 3 Crore

Total: Rs 253.51 Crore (approx)

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady.