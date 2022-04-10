RRR Day 17 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Period Drama Enters The Elite Rs 1000 Crore Club!

RRR is now the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. You read that right! The period drama featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has finally entered the elite Rs 1000 Crore club. Though the film went through a slow and steady run in the second week, the collection figures saw a surge on Sunday, which gave it a huge push to surpass the coveted mark. As far as RRR's collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is concerned, the film has made close to Rs 3 Crore on day 17, making the total share collection of the entertainer Rs 256.61 Crore (approx).

Here's RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection Report (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 16.10 Crore

Day 11: Rs 4.98 Crore

Day 12: Rs 4.88 Crore

Day 13: Rs 2.54 Crore

Day 14: Rs 1.86 Crore

Day 15: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 16: Rs 3.10 Crore

Day 17: Rs 3 Crore

Total: Rs 256.61 Crore (approx)

The film's collection in the rest of India region, especially the Hindi belt has been impressive. The overseas collection too helped RRR mint huge moolah at the ticket windows.

Well, fans and followers of the leading men are celebrating the feat and have been trending #RRREuphoria and other similar hashtags on Twitter since Sunday to express their love for the actors and appreciate their finest work till date.

RRR, the action period drama written by KV Vijendra Prasad stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Makarand Deshpande, Samuthirkani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in important roles. The film is a fictional story of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the injustice of the British Raj. Made on a budget of Rs 300 Crore, RRR is one of the biggest Indian films ever made.