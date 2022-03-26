RRR Day 2 Box Office Collection: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's Film Is On A Roll!

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Tollywood powerhouses Jr NTR and Ram Charan has been making waves right from its inception. Now, with its grand release, the film has yet again garnered a great deal of attention, all thanks to the thunderous response that it has been getting ever since. The period drama is also having a dream run at the worldwide box office.

If the original made a whopping moolah, the film's dubbed versions supported quite well. From the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, Rajamoul's magnum opus earned Rs 74.11 Crore on day 1. It's conventional that after a big start, the collection declines on the second day, and RRR is no different.

Having said that, the film's figures only dipped to a small extent. As per early estimates, the film raked in Rs 30 Crore (approx) from the Telugu regions, making the total collection of the entertainer close to Rs 104.11 Crore. The highest number came from the Nizam region. Well, with word of mouth being more on the positive side, one can expect a huge increase in the collection on Sunday. The film might also break a few records in the days to come if it continues its stability at the box office. With its collection hunt in the states so far, the film has entered the elite Rs 100 Crore club.

RRR Day 2 AP/TG Collection (Share)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 30 Crore

Total: Rs 104.11 Crore (approx)

RRR Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Gets An All-Time Record Opening!

RRR OTT Release Date And Time On ZEE5 And Netflix, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Made on a huge canvas, RRR also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film released on March 25, was also made available in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages.