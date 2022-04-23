RRR Day 29 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer Mints Rs 401 Crores

The mighty RRR is registering decent enough revenues even four weeks post its release. The Rajamouli directorial is faring well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is enjoying a long run in the twin Telugu states and that is resulting in good theatrical returns even 4 weeks post the release. Here is a look into RRR's 29 days box office collections.

RRR 29 Days Box office Andhra Pradesh - Telangana Collections

Day 1 - 74.11Cr

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 1.26Cr

Day 25 - 36L

Day 26 - 30L

Day 27 - 23L

Day 28 - 18L

Day 29 - 15L

Total AP TG:- 265.06CR(401.10CR~ Gross)



RRR is already the all-time highest-grossing film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as it has grossed over Rs 401 crores and still counting.

The periodic nation epic had also grossed Rs 1100 crores worldwide, as announced by the makers on the 22nd of April. The film will be facing stiff competition at the Telugu box office as Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya which is set to hit the theatres on the 29th of April.