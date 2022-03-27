RRR Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rajamouli's Period Action Drama Is Unstoppable

RRR, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's latest project together, witnessed a huge jump on Sunday. On its third day at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, the film collected close to Rs 20 Crore (share). Directed by Rajamouli, the period drama's total collection from the Telugu region is now Rs 125.74 Crore (approx). RRR released on March 25 and opened to an overwhelming response. On days 1 and 2, the period action drama garnered Rs 74.11 Crore and Rs 31.63 Crore respectively.

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 20 Crore

Total Rs 125.74 Crore (approx)

Well, going by the collection hunt so far, the film might pull mass audiences to the theatres for many more days to come, especially owing to the reason that RRR is a multi-starrer featuring Tollywood's highly revered actors and is helmed by Rajamouli, director of the Baahubali franchise. Having said that, the film's collection might go through a decline on Monday. Let us tell you that the dip is conventional and RRR might also have to face it after garnering big numbers over the weekend. Well, in Hindi circuits, the film was unable to grab attention from the audiences owing to increased movie ticket prices that subsequently lowered the seating occupancy. However, the film did best in regions like Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat along with the southern regions.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR has camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar, and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is RRR's production designer, while MM Keeravani is the music composer. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani are the supporting cast of the entertainer.