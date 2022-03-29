RRR Day 5 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much The Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer Has Earned So Far

Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer RRR has been making quite a buzz at the theatres. Upon its release on March 25, the film garnered a terrific response from the audiences, with many praising the storyline, technicalities and performances of the cast members including the leading men. The period drama has turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers and has already crossed Rs 150 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The film has grossed more than Rs 200 Crore in the region.

Talking about the per day collection of RRR, the film opened its account at the ticket window with a whopping Rs 74.11 Crore. After garnering Rs 65.16 Crore during the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), the period drama saw a decline in its collection, although faintly on Monday, as it accumulated Rs 17.73 Crore. On the fifth day (Tuesday), RRR made close to Rs 15 Crore, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 172 Crore (share).

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 15 Crore

Total: Rs 172 Crore (approx)

Talking about the worldwide box office collection of RRR, the film has already grossed more than Rs 550 Crore.

Let us tell you that RRR's total budget is Rs 350 Crore, while the remunerations of Ram Charan and Jr NTR are Rs 80 Crore each. SS Rajamouli, the film's director has reportedly taken home a whopping Rs 100 Crore.

Notably, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran make up the supporting cast.