RRR Day 6 Box Office Collection: Rajamouli’s Period Action Drama Continues Its Remarkable Run!

RRR has been in the news ever since its inception. A fictional tale based on the life of legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, the period drama has now become the talk of the town for its grand release and the massive response it has been receiving from the audiences. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR hit the theatres on March 25, only to win the hearts of the cine-goers. After successfully completing its first-weekend run, the film went through a decline with each passing day.

Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR collected an impressive Rs 74.11 Crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its opening day. On Saturday and Sunday, the film raked in a total of Rs 65.16 Crore from the Telugu region, while it made Rs 17.73 Crore and Rs 13.64 Crore on Monday and Tuesday. Though it is conventional for a film to go through a dip in its collection post the first weekend, RRR was seen going strong at the box office, all thanks to positive word of mouth. Well, on day 6, i.e. on Wednesday, the film's collection yet again declined, though faintly as it collected nearly to Rs 10 Crore, making the total collection of the entertainer Rs 180.63 Crore.

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 10 Crore

Total: Rs 180.63 Crore (approx)

Let us tell you that the film's Hindi version's net collection has already crossed Rs 100 Crore. In just a matter of 6 days, the Ram Charan-Jr NTR-starrer has taken down several box office records. Notably, RRR is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time. As of now, the first and second spots are being held by Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning respectively.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli.