RRR Day 7 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Jr NTR-Ram Charan's Film Earned On Thursday!

SS Rajamouli's latest directorial venture RRR is enjoying a tremendous run at the box office. The period drama headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it released on March 25. The film has already zoomed past Rs 650 Crore (gross) at the worldwide box office while it has grossed more than Rs 270 Crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, its primary market.

Let us tell you that the film has completed an earth-shattering week of its release and is now the third highest-grossing Telugu film after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning, both directed by Rajamouli. Talking about the film's daywise collection, on day 7, the film's collection remained fantastic as it raked in a share of Rs 8 Crore. In six days, the film had made Rs 180.17 Crore from the Telugu region, which now makes RRR's total share to Rs 188.17 Crore. Well, with no major releases to clash with, apart from Taapsee Pannu's Mishan Impossible which is releasing this Friday, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's film will be able to mint more moolah in the days to come.

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 8 Crore

Total: Rs 180.17 Crore (share- approx)

With a budget of Rs 550 Crore, RRR is already in a humongous profit zone.

Meanwhile, recently, RRR's writer Vijayendra Prasad's opinion on the film's possible sequel made quite a buzz on the internet. During his interaction with Mid-day, the writer had shared, "We can take the two heroes on another action-based adventure outside India, in other British colonies that existed in 1920. But we haven't discussed that possibility yet."