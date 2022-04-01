RRR Day 8 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer Continues To Storm Ticket Windows!

There is no stopping for Rajamouli's latest release RRR. The film has been doing incredibly well at the box office ever since it hit the theatres. For the unversed, the period action drama graced the cinemas on March 25 and opened to a highly positive response. Released in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, RRR is having a coveted run at the box office, regardless of completing a week of its grand release.

The film featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR took a bumper opening on day 1 as it raked in Rs 74.11 Crore (share) at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. In its first week, the film collected Rs 187.65 Crore (and a gross of Rs 279.50 Crore). Well, on day 8, the film made close to Rs 6 Crore, which now makes the total collection Rs 193.65 Crore.

Though the film performed brilliantly over the weekend, the collection started declining slightly, as a result of the conventional weekday trend, where a decline is expected. Having said that the film has been getting an immense response and with no major releases to clash with at the theatres, RRR is expected to continue its rule at the ticket windows in the upcoming weekend.

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 6 Crore

Total: Rs 193.65 Crore

Notably, RRR's total budget is Rs 350 Crore while the remuneration of Ram Charan, and Jr NTR is Rs 80 Crore each. SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, has taken home a whopping Rs 100 Crore. The total worldwide pre-release business of the Rajamouli directorial is Rs 451 Crore while the break-even is Rs 453 Crore.