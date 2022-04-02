RRR Day 9 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Rajamouli’s Film Fared At The Ticket Counter

Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been making all the right noises with their latest release RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali helmer. The period action drama revolving around the lives of legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem has already entered its second-week theatrical run and seems like nothing has changed so far as the entertainer continues to get a terrific response from the audience.

In its first week, the film collected Rs 187.65 Crore (and a gross of Rs 279.50 Crore) at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, and on the second Friday, the film raked in Rs 8.33 Crore. The Second Saturday (April 2) was no different as people flocked to the theatres in large numbers to witness the highly talked about film. The film's business also got a boost on Saturday as it utilized the Ugadi holiday to the fullest even after having a clash with the recently released film of Taapsee Pannu, Mishan Impossible in its primary market. Interestingly, RRR also overshadowed Bollywood film Attack headlined by John Abraham in the north circuits. Well, on day 9, the film accumulated nearly Rs 12 Crore, taking the total collection to Rs 207.98 Crore.

Take a look at the daywise box office collection of RRR here.

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 12 Crore

Total: Rs 207.98 Crore

As per film analysts, the day 10 collection of the entertainer is going to be huge and might even help shatter box office records. Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.