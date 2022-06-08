RRR: Doctor Strange Writer C Robert Cargill Heaps Praises On Ram Charan-Jr NTR Film

RRR, the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer which is helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli was loved by both the audiences and critics. The period drama emerged as one of the all-time biggest successes Indian cinema has ever seen. Now, RRR has totally impressed Doctor Strange writer C Robert Cargill.

The popular writer took to his official social media handles and described RRR as the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster. "Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week," wrote C Robert Cargill in his post.

Check out the Doctor Strange writer's post here:

The makers of RRR thanked C Robert Cargill for his praising the film, through the official Twitter page of the SS Rajamouli film. The Indian audiences, who cannot contain their excitement over the Doctor Strange writer's post on the Ram Charan-Jr NTR film, thanked him in the comments section. Some of the audiences praised director SS Rajamouli and his team for creating the masterpiece, which has emerged as a landmark film in the history of Indian cinema.