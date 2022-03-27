RRR Earns Blockbuster Status: SS Rajamouli Thanks The Audience With A Heartfelt Note

RRR, the most-awaited SS Rajamouli directorial has had a grand release on March 24, Thursday. The multi-starrer, that features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has already earned blockbuster status by getting the all-time highest opening for an Indian film. Director SS Rajamouli took to his official social media handles and thanked the audience for the massive success of RRR.

"Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed 🤗🙏🏻," wrote the master craftsman on his official social media handles, thanking the audience for the massive success of RRR. The massive success of the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer has once again underlined the fact that SS Rajamouli is one of the very rare filmmakers who possess the potential to transform his larger-than-life visions to celluloid and still connect with the audience.

Check out SS Rajamouli's tweet here:

Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed 🤗🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 26, 2022

RRR is now performing extraordinarily at the box office by churning out massive numbers, which were a mere dream for the Indian film industry. This massive success of the SS Rajamouli directorial once again proved that the pan-Indian projects will only work if they have the heart in the right place. The well-developed narrative, exceptionally conceived action sequences and captivating performances have made RRR nothing short that a masterpiece.

If things proceed at the same rate, RRR might soon emerge as the all-time highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema. The multi-language releases, brilliant marketing strategy, and the massive pre-release hype have definitely helped the project in reaching audiences worldwide. The massive success of RRR also cements the fact that pan-Indian projects will only work if they are extremely well-made.