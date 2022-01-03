RRR Faces A Major Setback, Exhibitors To Refund Rs 10 Crore For Advance Booking: Reports

Just a few days ago, the makers of RRR had confirmed the film's postponement. Citing closure of theatres across the country (owing to the pandemic) as a reason for the same, the team wrote on their official statement, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL."

Along with the statement, the team had tweeted, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie."

Well now, according to reports, with the postponement of RRR, the exhibitors will have to refund close to Rs 10 crore for advance booking. As per a report on Times of India, the film has got a massive advance booking in the United States, which now requires to be refunded. The report has also quoted trade analyst Atul Mohan as saying, "We have been given to understand that is about Rs 8-10 crore, and if the film gets pushed that could be refunded. But it definitely a huge setback for the exhibition sector." The advance booking of the film was made available days before as the film was all set to release on January 7.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali helmer, RRR features a star-studded cast including Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris. The magnum opus is backed by DVV Entertainments, and the new release date is yet to be known.