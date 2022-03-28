RRR First Weekend Box Office Collection: Rajamouli's Film Surpasses The Batman Globally

RRR as expected, is having a dream run at the theatres. The film featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles did pretty well at the box office over the weekend. Globally, the film also surpassed the collection of The Batman headlined by Robert Pattinson. RRR made a staggering $60 Million, while the film from the DC universe earned $45.5 Million. Hollywood films The Lost City and Uncharted now stand on the third and fourth positions in the list garnering $34.7 Million and $ 12.7 Million respectively.

Well, it surely is a big moment for the RRR team as it has surpassed some of the biggest releases at the global box office. Notably, The Batman, The Lost City and Uncharted released on March 4, March 25 and February 18 respectively, while RRR made it to the cinemas on March 25.

Take A Look At The Global Box Office's Frontrunners This Week!

RRR: $60 Million

The Batman: $45.5 Million

The Lost City: $34.7 Million

Uncharted: $ 12.7 Million

As far as RRR's domestic collection is concerned, the film has crossed Rs 200 Crore mark in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The period action drama has also been garnering an impressive collection from other regional circuits. The film is a fictional tale about two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

RRR Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rajamouli's Period Action Drama Is Unstoppable

Jr NTR To Play The Lead Role In T-Series' Next Project; Official Announcement Soon?

Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn along with Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani make up the supporting cast of RRR.