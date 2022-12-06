RRR For Oscars: Here's A Tentative List Of Categories Rajamouli's Movie Is Likely To Win Awards For!

RRR Photo Credit: Gallery

Director SS Rajamouli's one of the most prestigious films, RRR is now doing rounds in the Hollywood circle. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles was a trendsetter in multi-starrer films and has become the most successful venture of Tollywood to date. RRR has set the meter high for future films to follow and aim for, in terms of technicalities as well as box office collections.

Rajamouli, who just returned from the USA after a very long trip is on cloud 9 for the massive success and applause RRR received, from all over the world. Not only that but the director had been conferred with several awards in the USA for Best Director and Best International Picture categories by New York Film Circle Critics Association, Atlanta Film Circle Critics Association among others.

With the support from fans of the film spread across the countries, RRR is finally representing the country at the prestigious Academy Awards 2023. There were rumours and several speculations about the film making it big at the awards night, bringing many laurels to the country. However, we learned that RRR is going to compete in select categories only.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), these are the following categories in which the movie is going to compete with other world cinemas for the prestigious Academy awards in 2023.

RRR is in the race for:

Best Movie

Best Director &

Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu)

Jr NTR in RRR Photo Credit: Gallery

RRR is a production venture of DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. He made the film on a budget of Rs 500 Crore in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Makarand Deshpande, Rahul Ramakrishna, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody among others as part of the cast.

KK Senthil Kumar was the cinematographer for RRR while MM Keeravani composed the background score and songs. A Sreekar Prasad worked as the editor of the film. The movie made a profit of Rs 1200 from all over the world.