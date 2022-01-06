RRR In Trouble, Andhra Pradesh Student Files Public Interest Petition Against Rajamouli’s Period Drama

Days after its release postponement announcement, RRR has yet again made headlines. Apparently, a PIL (Public Interest Petition) has been filed against the period drama seeking an order to restrain the makers to release the film.

A student from Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district has reportedly filed the PIL in the Telangana High Court alleging that the makers intentionally twisted the illustrious history of legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem (played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively) in a bid to hurt the sentiments of the real heroes' followers. According to reports, in the petition, she also demanded that the Rajamouli directorial should not be given a censor certificate owing to the same reason.

Well, Rajamouli has time and again stated during several media interactions that RRR is a fictional tale about the two revolutionaries. With the PIL filed, the makers and the director are yet to comment on the same. Well, the move is surely a sharp blow for the team as they are already going through a tough time owing to the pandemic which has postponed the release of their highly ambitious project. RRR was supposed to release on January 7 (Friday). The new release date is yet to be announced by the team.

RRR Faces A Major Setback, Exhibitors To Refund Rs 10 Crore For Advance Booking: Reports

RRR Release Postponed Yet Again, Confirm Makers

The film marks Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut in Tollywood. Also featuring Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala and Rahul Ramakrishna, the film is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. The period drama's digital rights for Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages have been acquired by Zee5, while the Hindi, English, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish and Spanish versions have been sold to Netflix. On the other hand, Zee Network has acquired the satellite rights of the Hindi language. The film's regional versions including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada have been acquired by Star India Network.