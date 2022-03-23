RRR In Trouble? Netizens Trend ‘BoycottRRRinKarnataka’ On Twitter

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has been in the news right since its inception. After multiple postponements, the film will finally release in theatres on March 25. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the period drama has now caught up in controversy for its latest development. Although it was asserted that the Kannada version of the film will be released along with its original, seems like the makers have now backed off on their earlier statements.

Reportedly, RRR will only be releasing in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. Though the reason behind the same is not known, the development has surely disheartened many, especially the Kannada audience. A section of social media users has even started trending hashtag#BoycottRRRinKarnataka to express their agitation over the unjust attitude.

A social media user wrote, "Dear @ssrajamouli - You spoke so much about releasing #RRR in Kannada. You even spoke about your Kannada roots in many platforms but when the time has come to stand for Kannada, you have sadly chickened out. Not a single Kannada version. You are ignoring and insulting kannadigas."

Expressing that the people of the state has no hatred against the filmmaker, a Twitterati explained, "#BoycottRRRinKarnataka #WewantRRRinKannada Karnataka people 1. They want to see #RRRMovie in Kannada. 2. They are requesting to release the Kannada version. 3. Kannada people love @RRRMovie And want to see in Kannada. 4. Nothing against Rajmouli or any actor here."

Well now, seems like the presenters of RRR's Kannada version KVN Productions have noticed the ongoing trend and have decided to make things better. Apparently, the team issued a statement on Wednesday stating that they will do everything in their control to bring the Kannada version to as many screens. They wrote, "We hope that you support us by watching the Kannada version and helping us add more screens across the state. Thank you for your love and understanding."

In Karnataka, RRR will have as many as 2000 shows.