RRR: Indian Film Industry Heaps Praises On SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan & Jr NTR's Film

RRR, the period action-drama that features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has opened to exceptionally positive reviews. The movie, which is helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli, has earned the all-time highest opening for an Indian film at the worldwide box office. The renowned stars of Indian film industry reviewed RRR recently and heaped praises on its cast and crew.

Nani, the versatile actor took to his official Twitter page and reviewed RRR. "Big screen entertainment at its best ♥️ #RRR Exactly what an @ssrajamouli film promises Back to back adrenaline with his trademark emotions. Ramudu bheemudu iragakottaru 🔥," reads the actor's tweet.

Shankar, the celebrated filmmaker took to his official social media handles and reviewed RRR. The hitmaker stated that the SS Rajamouli directorial is a ravishing, riveting, and robust.

Ravishing,Riveting,Robust.A Roar that’ll echo throughout times.Thanks to the whole team for an unparalleled experience.@AlwaysRamCharan-Raging Performance & Screen presence.@tarak9999 ‘s Radiant Bheem captivates your heart.Ur imagination stays undefeated,hats off “MahaRaja”mouli. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) March 25, 2022

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his official Twitter handle and wrote: "I saw the film twice already 🙂 & I'm going to watch it again 🙂 People pls go watch it twice just for RAM & BHEEM introduction scenes & another attempt for INTERVAL & one more attempt for rest of the extravaganza 🙂 #RRR @ssrajamouli sir 🙏"

Atlee, the popular filmmaker penned a special note on RRR on his official Twitter handle. "#RRR @ssrajamouli sir wat a emotional mass entertainer loved film , everyone's efforts were on top @tarak9999 sir mass,wild&emotional Bheem is close to heart sir❤️ @AlwaysRamCharan sir mass,stylish grantees goosebumps sir @DVVMovies awesome production , hats off to the team RRR," reads Atlee's post.

#RRR @ssrajamouli sir wat a emotional mass entertainer loved film , everyone’s efforts were on top@tarak9999 sir mass,wild&emotional Bheem is close to heart sir❤️ @AlwaysRamCharan sir mass,stylish grantees goosebumps sir @DVVMovies awesome production , hats off to the team RRR — atlee (@Atlee_dir) March 25, 2022

The renowned celebs of both the Telugu industry including megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu had heaped RRR with praises after its release. The SS Rajamouli directorial, which marked the first onscreen collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR has also proved that making multi-starrers with two major superstars is not impossible. The massive success of RRR also underlines the fact that the commercial cinema can be done right, if it has the foundation of a solid writing and making.