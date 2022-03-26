RRR: Mahesh Babu Reviews Rajamouli's Film, Chiranjeevi Praises Jr NTR And Son Ram Charan

Tollywood celebrities are nothing but impressed with the latest release RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. After Allu Arjun, actors Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi praised the entertainer through their respective social media handles. Calling the film Epic, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor shared, "There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!"

Praising Rajamouli, the director with whom he is going to collaborate next, Mahesh wrote that only a master storyteller can weave a film that can immerse one in the cinematic experience. He tweeted, "There are sequences in the film where you forget yourself and get immersed in the cinematic experience. Only a master storyteller can do that!! Sensational filmmaking by the master @ssrajamouli!! So proud, sir!!"

The handsome hunk also reviewed the performances of his good friends Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the film. Just like everybody else, he too evidently enjoyed the 'Naatu Naatu' track as his third tweet read, "@tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn't seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying!!"

He further congratulated the entire team of RRR by tagging the other cast and crew members of the film including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani among others.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, posted a simple yet potent review of RRR. Calling the output a masterpiece, he wrote on Twitter, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller's Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind-blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli's Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @OliviaMorris891 @DVVMovies."

After a long delay and postponements, RRR released in theatres on March 25 and opened to a highly positive response.