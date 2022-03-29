RRR: Makers Disappointed With US Media For Labelling Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer As Bollywood Film?

SS Rajamouli's latest release RRR is ruling the box office. The film has minted Rs 488 Crore worldwide (gross) in its first weekend. Let us tell you, RRR is a pan-India film that has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Well, the makers are quite happy with the response from the masses and critics of India, however, they are equally disappointed with the Hollywood press for labelling RRR as a Bollywood film in the overseas market.

A source close to the development informed Bollywood Life that RRR director SS Rajamouli, production banner DVV Entertainments and Jr NTR-Ram Charan fans abroad are angry with the US media for calling the film a Bollywood film. Let us tell you, they have praised RRR and lauded it for dominating the Hollywood box office and giving tough competition to English films. However, labelling RRR as a Bollywood film left them furious.

The report further states that RRR makers are now trying very hard to ask Hollywood media to rectify this error. The report suggests that makers want RRR to be considered as an Indian film released in the global market. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about RRR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and others in key roles. Let us tell you, the film is being praised by critics as well as the masses for its storyline, visual effects and background music. RRR has music composed by MM Keeravani. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer is expected to cross Rs 600 Crore worldwide in the first week.