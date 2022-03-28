RRR: Makers Might Add English Subtitles To All Regional Versions Of The Film, Here's Why

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's latest release RRR is going through one helluva theatrical run. Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles, the magnum opus has completed its glorious box office weekend. Fans of the leading men are also super thrilled with the stupendous success of the highly anticipated (also much delayed) film. Well, amid all hustle and bustle what has also caught the attention of netizens is a buzz about the film's subtitles.

As per the latest report of Bollywood Life, the team has been getting incessant requests from film distributors of the south region to add English subtitles in portions where non-Indian actors are enunciating dialogues in English, which are giving hard time to audiences, especially the common masses since they are finding it difficult comprehending the dialogues. Though the makers are yet to respond to the request, rumours suggest that the team headed by Rajamouli will soon add the required subtitles, so that the audiences can enjoy the film to the fullest without much hindrance.

RRR: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Enjoys The Film As She Throws Confetti In A Theatre, Watch Video

RRR First Weekend Box Office Collection: Rajamouli's Film Surpasses The Batman Globally

Talking about the film's collection, RRR has already entered the elite Rs 200-Crore club with its collection hunt just in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. The gross collection of the film in the Telugu region now stands at Rs 203 Crore. Talking about its global box office collection, the period drama has grossed more than Rs 486 Crore (share: Rs 275.54 Crore). Going by the trade experts, RRR's collection might go through a slight conventional dip on weekdays despite positive word of mouth.

RRR was initially scheduled to release on March 24, 2020 but was postponed owing to the pandemic. The film was finally released on March 25, 2022. In the film, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn appear in extended cameos.