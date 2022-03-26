RRR: Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching The Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer

In what can be called a horrific event, a 32-year-old man reportedly died of heart attack while watching the latest Tollywood movie RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. According to the latest reports, the deceased, hailing from Telangana's Ambedkar Nagar, was watching the film when he complained of chest pain and suddenly collapsed in the theatre.

The person identified as Obulesu was watching the first-day first show, when the shocking incident took place. Though his friends took him to the hospital nearby, he was declared dead by the doctors. Reportedly, no police complaint has been filed against anyone as his death was natural.

In another incident, three youngsters were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident while they were on their way to watch RRR's fan show on Friday. The deceased were identified as Gangadhar (24), Vinay Kumar (26) and Durga (25).