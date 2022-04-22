RRR Movie 28 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Film Hits Rs 400 Cr Mark

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR has set an unprecedented record in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as it has become the first film ever to hit the Rs 400 crores gross mark. The film has hit the mighty Rs 400 crores mark in just 28 days and this is another sensational feat. Here is a look at RRR's 28 days box office collections.

Day 1 - Rs 74.11 Cr share

Day 2 - 31.63Cr

Day 3 - 33.53Cr

Day 4 - 17.73Cr

Day 5 - 13.63Cr

Day 6 - 9.54Cr

Day 7 - 7.48Cr

Day 8 - 8.33Cr

Day 9 - 19.62Cr

Day 10 - 16.10Cr

Day 11 - 4.98Cr

Day 12 - 4.88Cr

Day 13 - 2.54Cr

Day 14 - 1.86Cr

Day 15 - 1.75Cr

Day 16 - 3.10Cr

Day 17 - 4.71Cr

Day 18 - 81L

Day 19 - 64L

Day 20 - 34L

Day 21 - 96L

Day 22 - 84L

Day 23 - 67L

Day 24 - 1.26Cr

Day 25 - 36L

Day 26 - 30L

Day 27 - 23L

Day 27 - 20L

Total AP TG:- 264.93CR(400.05CR~ Gross)

RRR has now emerged as the highest grossing film ever in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film was largely benefited by the positive reviews and ticket price hikes. The Rajamouli mark big event film stamping has worked wonders for RRR as it managed to pull the masses to theatres in big numbers.

RRR is also one of the highest grossing films of 2022 in Hindi market. The film has also collected a shade over $14 million in the USA market which is next only to Baahubali 2 which did $20+ million in the USA market.