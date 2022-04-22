    For Quick Alerts
      RRR Movie 28 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Film Hits Rs 400 Cr Mark

      Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR has set an unprecedented record in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as it has become the first film ever to hit the Rs 400 crores gross mark. The film has hit the mighty Rs 400 crores mark in just 28 days and this is another sensational feat. Here is a look at RRR's 28 days box office collections.

      Day 1 - Rs 74.11 Cr share
      Day 2 - 31.63Cr
      Day 3 - 33.53Cr
      Day 4 - 17.73Cr
      Day 5 - 13.63Cr
      Day 6 - 9.54Cr
      Day 7 - 7.48Cr
      Day 8 - 8.33Cr
      Day 9 - 19.62Cr
      Day 10 - 16.10Cr
      Day 11 - 4.98Cr
      Day 12 - 4.88Cr
      Day 13 - 2.54Cr
      Day 14 - 1.86Cr
      Day 15 - 1.75Cr
      Day 16 - 3.10Cr
      Day 17 - 4.71Cr
      Day 18 - 81L
      Day 19 - 64L
      Day 20 - 34L
      Day 21 - 96L
      Day 22 - 84L
      Day 23 - 67L
      Day 24 - 1.26Cr
      Day 25 - 36L
      Day 26 - 30L
      Day 27 - 23L
      Day 27 - 20L

      Total AP TG:- 264.93CR(400.05CR~ Gross)

      RRR has now emerged as the highest grossing film ever in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film was largely benefited by the positive reviews and ticket price hikes. The Rajamouli mark big event film stamping has worked wonders for RRR as it managed to pull the masses to theatres in big numbers.

      RRR is also one of the highest grossing films of 2022 in Hindi market. The film has also collected a shade over $14 million in the USA market which is next only to Baahubali 2 which did $20+ million in the USA market.

      Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 7:00 [IST]
