RRR Movie 28 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Film Hits Rs 400 Cr Mark

Jr
NTR,
Ram
Charan,
and
SS
Rajamouli's
RRR
has
set
an
unprecedented
record
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
as
it
has
become
the
first
film
ever
to
hit
the
Rs
400
crores
gross
mark.
The
film
has
hit
the
mighty
Rs
400
crores
mark
in
just
28
days
and
this
is
another
sensational
feat.
Here
is
a
look
at
RRR's
28
days
box
office
collections.
Day
1
-
Rs
74.11
Cr
share
Day
2
-
31.63Cr
Day
3
-
33.53Cr
Day
4
-
17.73Cr
Day
5
-
13.63Cr
Day
6
-
9.54Cr
Day
7
-
7.48Cr
Day
8
-
8.33Cr
Day
9
-
19.62Cr
Day
10
-
16.10Cr
Day
11
-
4.98Cr
Day
12
-
4.88Cr
Day
13
-
2.54Cr
Day
14
-
1.86Cr
Day
15
-
1.75Cr
Day
16
-
3.10Cr
Day
17
-
4.71Cr
Day
18
-
81L
Day
19
-
64L
Day
20
-
34L
Day
21
-
96L
Day
22
-
84L
Day
23
-
67L
Day
24
-
1.26Cr
Day
25
-
36L
Day
26
-
30L
Day
27
-
23L
Day
27
-
20L
Total
AP
TG:-
264.93CR(400.05CR~
Gross)
RRR
has
now
emerged
as
the
highest
grossing
film
ever
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
The
film
was
largely
benefited
by
the
positive
reviews
and
ticket
price
hikes.
The
Rajamouli
mark
big
event
film
stamping
has
worked
wonders
for
RRR
as
it
managed
to
pull
the
masses
to
theatres
in
big
numbers.
RRR
is
also
one
of
the
highest
grossing
films
of
2022
in
Hindi
market.
The
film
has
also
collected
a
shade
over
$14
million
in
the
USA
market
which
is
next
only
to
Baahubali
2
which
did
$20+
million
in
the
USA
market.