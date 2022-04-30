RRR Movie 36 Days Total World Wide Collections: Slows Down, But….

Rajamouli's magnum opus project RRR is turning out to be a box office sensation. The film is indeed slowing down as it gone past the 5 weeks mark at the box office but it has done the job already as it has grossed over Rs 1117 crores worldwide in 36 days. Here's a look at RRR's 36 days box office collections.

RRR Day 36 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Box office collections

👉Day 1 - 74.11Cr

👉Day 2 - 31.63Cr

👉Day 3 - 33.53Cr

👉Day 4 - 17.73Cr

👉Day 5 - 13.63Cr

👉Day 6 - 9.54Cr

👉Day 7 - 7.48Cr

👉Day 8 - 8.33Cr

👉Day 9 - 19.62Cr

👉Day 10 - 16.10Cr

👉Day 11 - 4.98Cr

👉Day 12 - 4.88Cr

👉Day 13 - 2.54Cr

👉Day 14 - 1.86Cr

👉Day 15 - 1.75Cr

👉Day 16 - 3.10Cr

👉Day 17 - 4.71Cr

👉Day 18 - 81L

👉Day 19 - 64L

👉Day 20 - 34L

👉Day 21 - 96L

👉Day 22 - 84L

👉Day 23 - 67L

👉Day 24 - 1.26Cr

👉Day 25 - 36L

👉Day 26 - 30L

👉Day 27 - 23L

👉Day 28 - 18L

👉Day 29 - 28L

👉Day 30 - 43L

👉Day 31 - 76L

👉Day 32 - 22L

👉Day 33 - 16L

👉Day 34 - 14L

👉Day 35 - 10L

👉Day 36 - 8L

Total AP TG:- 267.16 Cr (403.99CR~ Gross)

RRR Movie 36 Days Total World Wide Collections Report

👉AP-TG Total:- 267.16CR(403.99CR~ Gross)

👉KA: 43.70Cr

👉Tamilnadu: 38.12Cr

👉Kerala: 10.50Cr

👉Hindi: 131.45Cr

👉ROI: 9.15Cr

👉OS - 101.30Cr

Total WW: 601.35CR(Gross- 1117.10CR~)

With a whopping Rs 1117 crores gross, RRR is the highest grosser of the year and it is followed by KGF 2 which is yet to hit the Rs 1000 crores mark. RRR is enjoying a much desired long run at the box office. As for KGF 2, the film entirely caters solely to the masses.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Chiranjeevi and Ran Charan's Acharya is likely to dent RRR's collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.