RRR Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles has hit cinemas across the globe. After a long delay and multiple postponements, the period drama finally saw the light of day on March 25, and guess what? The film has now become the latest victim of piracy. Yes, you read that right. RRR has been leaked on notorious piracy-based websites and platforms, and the latest development might now impact the smooth running and collection hunt of the successfully running film.

A few vigilant netizens who noticed the notorious activities on the internet shared the news on social media. As soon as the news about the latest leak went viral, fans of the leading men started requesting everyone to encourage the virtuous process of viewing without promoting piracy by any means. Well, RRR is not the first Telugu film to have leaked online. Earlier, theatrical and OTT releases like Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys and Good Luck Sakhi had also fallen prey to piracy. In fact, Prabhas' recent release Radhe Shyam was also leaked on a few infamous piracy-based websites, that too within hours of its release in theatres. Later, an HD version of the romantic thriller also starring Pooja Hegde was leaked online.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran appearing in important roles. Talking about the film's review, the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer has been getting exceptional responses from the audiences with many praising its storyline, performances, music and grand visualization.

Notably, RRR is Jr NTR and Ram Charan's maiden post-pandemic release after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) respectively. RRR is all set to make premieres on Zee5 on May 20th for pay per view model, lets see how audiences are excited to watch. RRR has done a mammoth 1300+ crores gross at world wide box office but ss rajamouli fails to break his own Baahubali 2 record.