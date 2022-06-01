RRR Officially Becomes The Most Watched Non-English Film on Netflix!

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is undoubtedly the most talked-about film of the year not just in India but across the world. The movie helmed by Baahubali 1 & 2 fame Rajamouli has become a magnum opus of sorts. The movie swept off the records created by Baahubali 1 &2 worldwide.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in two powerful characters - Komuram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju- Indian freedom fighters from different eras, the director has made up a fictitious story to create RRR.

The movie was made on a budget of Rs 550 Crore and collected somewhere between Rs 1150 Crore and Rs 1200 Crore since its release on March 25.

Owing to the scale and scope of the film, digital OTT giant Netflix has bought the film in Hindi version for a whopping amount.

The movie has now become the most-watched non-English film on Netflix.

The story is set up in the pre-independence era and is about a fighter on a perilous mission and how things unfold when he comes face-to-face with a cop with the British Government. Both of them have hidden agendas.

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya on DVV Entertainment. The film's story was written by V Vijayendra Prasad, father of Rajamouli, and has music by MM Keeravani.

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris played other prominent roles in the film, which was cinematographed by KK Senthil Kumar.