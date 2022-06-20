RRR OTT Record: Rajamouli's Film Creates All-Time Record Across The World!

Director Rajamouli, who has never seen a flop in his directorial career has reached new global heights with Prabhas starrer Baahubali 1 & 2. The movie has surpassed all the records across India and its success rippled across the country.

The visionary director has come up with Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), a mega budget project bringing together two crazy dancers and talented actors like Ram Charan and Jr NTR to play the lead roles. The trio sent the fans of them into a frenzy after they announced collaboration via a picture several years ago. Ever since, the updates of the film have become headlines and the movie itself, despite getting postponed several number of times due to the pandemic, has re-written the records of world cinema. Rajamouli has surpassed his own Baahubali records with this film.

The movie collected over Rs 1000 Crores all over the world at the box office.The movie, set in the pre-independence era is a fictional story between a freedom fighter (Komuram Bheem) and a dedicated cop serving the British (Ram Charan) with vested interests, coming together for a greater cause. Their bonding, friendship and united mission are depicted in a gripping tale of emotions, loss, pain and freedom. The movie has story rendered by Vijayendra Prasad, father of Rajamouli.

The movie released in Hindi on Netflix and in all other south Indian languages on digital streaming platform Zee 5. As and when the movie became available for streaming, it has ventured out to set a new record- this time on the digital OTT platforms.

On the OTT Zee 5, RRR has become the number one trending movie of not only the year but all-time high with 1000 plus million streaming minutes. The movie has noted a distinction of 190 countries viewership and is standing as the most watched movie of foreign language on Zee 5.

Rahul Ramakrishna, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran, Rajiv Kanakala are a few actors who played prominent roles in the movie that was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie is produced by DVV Danayya under his DVV Entertainment banner. MM Keeravani scored the compelling background music for the film while KK Senthil Kumar cranked the camera.