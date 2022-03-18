RRR Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Know Film's Budget & SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's Remuneration

SS Rajamouli's RRR headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR is all set to release worldwide on March 25. After teasing audiences with chartbuster songs and gripping glimpses (including a trailer, teaser and intros), the team is all set to woo the audiences with its massive release in cinemas. Also featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris, the period drama has already made headlines much before hitting the silver screens, and this time for its pre-release business.

According to reports, the film has done a stupendous pre-release business and accumulated more than Rs 200 Crore (share) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film's theatrical rights were sold for Rs 72 Crore, Rs 90 Crore and Rs 40 Crore in regions like Nizam, Andhra Pradesh and Ceeded. In Tamil Nadu, the film acquired more than Rs 75 Crore (gross) while from Kerala it earned Rs 20 Crore (gross). If reports are anything to go by, RRR needs Rs 800+ Crore to reach break-even.

Here's the worldwide pre-release business report of RRR

Nizam: Rs 72 Crore

AP: Rs 90 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 40 Crore

AP-TS: Rs 200+ Crore Share

Tamil Nadu: Rs 75+ Crore Gross

Karnataka: Rs 80 Crore Gross

Kerala: Rs 20 Crore Gross

Hindi: Rs 250 Crore Nett

Overseas: Rs $22 Million= Rs 170 Crore

Break-even: Rs 800+ Crore for break-even

Notably, RRR's total budget is Rs 400 Crore while the remunerations of Ram Charan, and Jr NTR are Rs 80 Crore each. SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, has taken home a whopping Rs 100 Crore.

Well, with RRR doing a massive business much before its worldwide release, fans of the actor have pinned high hopes on the upcoming project. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.