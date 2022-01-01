RRR: Raamam Raaghavam Song Feturing Ram Charan Is Out

RRR's fifth single 'Raamam Raaghavam' featuring Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju has been dropped by the makers. Releasing the highly anticipated track, the makers wrote on Twitter, "It's time to end the year on a HIGH note with high-voltage beats #RiseofRam out now.. RAAMAM RAAGHAVAM - https://youtu.be/GErjBkyCAYo An @MMKeeravaani Musical #RRRMovie."

Composed by MM Keeravani, the song is a phenomenal fusion of classical and western music. The rousing number is crooned by Vijay Prakash, Chandana Bala Kalyan and Charu Hariharan which has Sanskrit lyrics penned by K Shiva Dutta. The 3-minute-54-second video features the lead singers, chorus and dancers, which looks refreshing. However, Ram Charan, the leading man's blink and you miss it appearance might not impress many, as the main character about whom the song is all about, itself seems missing in the powerful track. Having said that, the visual treatment and song has been given a perfect blend that one shouldn't miss.

Also featuring Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran and Chatrapathi Sekhar, the film is helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli. With story penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the period drama is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. RRR is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

The film's release has been currently postponed from January 7 owing to a surge in cases of Omicron.