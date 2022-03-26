RRR: Ram Charan’s Boxing Trainer Neeraj Goyat Shares The Actor’s Training Video; Watch

SS Rajamouli's latest pan-India film RRR has been breaking several records at the box office. It has to be noted that the film has broken Baahubali: The Conclusion's first day collection record by minting Rs 223 Crore (gross) worldwide. The film's lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are being praised by the masses as well as critics.

Talking about Ram Charan, the actor underwent solid body transformation to play the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. In the film, the actor has flaunted his well-toned body and left everyone mesmerised. Now, since the film has been released in theatres, Ram Charan's boxing trainer Neeraj Goyat recently shared his throwback training video on Twitter.

Neeraj tweeted, "#RRR Movie have small segment of boxing & my Brother @AlwaysRamCharan have trained really hard with me even for that small segment.he has put his sweat and soul and given power pack performance. @RRRMovie @DVVMovies @ssrajamouli."

#RRR Movie have small segment of boxing & my Brother @AlwaysRamCharan have trained really hard with me even for that small segment.he has put his sweat and soul and given power pack performance.@RRRMovie @DVVMovies @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/O2SIq5XZiV — Neeraj Goyat (@GoyatNeeraj) March 25, 2022

In the above video, Ram Charan is looking super hot in his shirtless avatar. We must say that the actor has indeed worked really hard to get into the skin of the character. Well, the video is going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over Ram Charan's dedication to the film.

Talking about RRR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and others in key roles. RRR has music composed by MM Keeravani. The film was released on March 25, 2022, in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.