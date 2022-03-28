RRR: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Enjoys The Film As She Throws Confetti In A Theatre, Watch Video

Fans and followers of Mega Power Star Ram Charan can't keep calm as a delightful video featuring his beautiful wife, Apollo Hospital Vice-Chairperson and sustainability activist Upasana Konidela goes viral on social media. Apparently, Upasana happened to watch the premiere of his latest film RRR in Hyderabad, and a video of her enjoying the film to the fullest was captured by an over-enthusiastic viewer, who later uploaded it on the internet.

In the video, the entrepreneur can be seen all smiles as she throws confetti along with the frenzied fans who attended the early morning show. She can be seen throwing confetti in the air as the popular track from the film 'Naatu Naatu' plays in the background. Going by the short video, she indeed had a ball watching RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan fans who are nothing but thrilled watching the video featuring Upasana, have also been sharing it on social media ever since it made it to the internet. The video was taken on March 25.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR has Jr NTR playing the main lead alongside Ram Charan. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have made their debut in Tollywood with Rajamouli's latest film, while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran appearing in important roles. Upon its release, the film received exceptional responses from the audiences with many praising its storyline, performances, combination sequences, music and grand visualization. Having said that a few had also expressed disappointment over its over-exaggerating action sequence.

RRR is Jr NTR and Ram Charan's first post-pandemic release after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) respectively.