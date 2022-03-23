RRR Release Date, First Show Time, Theatre Count, Runtime And Budget Details Out

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, popularly known as RRR, is gearing up for its release in theatres worldwide. The film is a multi-starrer and a pan-India release. Featuring Tollywood's handsome hunks Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, the film has Alia Bhatt playing the leading lady and Mega Power Star's love interest.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, helmer of the Baahubali franchise, the film is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated projects. The hitmaker's collaboration with the two leading men is definitely the highlight of the entertainer. Well, as the world awaits to see what's in store for them, we take a look at the release date, first show timing, runtime and other details of RRR.

Release Date: The period drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), will release in theatres on March 25 in five languages- Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

First Day First Show Timing: The midnight shows of RRR will begin at 12.30 am.

Theatre Count: The Rajamouli directorial is reportedly releasing in more than 12,000 theatres across the globe.

Runtime: RRR's runtime is 182 minutes (3 hours, 1 minute and 59 seconds). The first and second half's duration is 1 hour, 40 minutes and 1 hour, 22 minutes respectively.

Budget: RRR's total budget is Rs 350 Crore while the remunerations of Ram Charan and Jr NTR are Rs 80 Crore each. SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, has taken home a whopping Rs 100 Crore.

On a related note, post its theatrical release, the film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will release on ZEE5 while its Hindi, English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions will hit Netflix. Also, Zee Network has acquired the satellite rights of RRR Hindi while Star India Network has bought the rights of RRR's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions.